High water snarls AM commute on Houston-area freeways

Skyeye 13 over flood waters Houston freeways (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Overnight storms pounded the Houston area, causing street flooding and some bayous to leave their banks.

ABC13's Patricia Lopez reported from the feeder road of the northbound North Freeway near Gulf Bank where some motorists tested the standing water to the I-45 on-ramp.

Low-lying Mt. Houston takes on high water near North Freeway


Stalled vehicles were later seen along the feeder road, with motorists helplessly waiting out the receding water.

Vehicles stalled along North Freeway feeder road



Officials consider freeway underpasses, bridges, feeder roads and side streets as common danger zones.

So far, no major incidents have been reported on freeways. However, a number of high water areas are being reported.

