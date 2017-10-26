HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Nineteen vehicles were forced to pull over this morning because of an issue with road debris.
The issue is on US-59 southbound at 288. This is heading into downtown.
A large piece of scrap metal caused the vehicles to get flat tires.
TxDOT has been called to help remove the metal from the roadway.
All lanes of the Southwest Freeway have been cleared but traffic is still moving slowly in that area.
Eyewitness News Foti Kallergis is live along US 59 with live updates on road conditions on ABC13.
Heavy delays on SW Fwy and SH-288 inbound near Downtown Houston due to road debris @abc13houston #kattraffic #ABC13 pic.twitter.com/iKaJ0BT49S— Katherine Whaley (@KatherineABC13) October 26, 2017
