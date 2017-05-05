TRAFFIC

Bridge damage causing delays on Hwy 59 northbound at 610 North Loop

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Bridge damage on Highway 59 is causing major delays this morning.

CLICK/TAP TO WATCH LIVE VIDEO


SkyEye is over the scene on the Eastex Freeway northbound at 610 North Loop, where a large truck has apparently struck a bridge.

There are large chunks of concrete seen on the ground, and a large piece of metal has crashed through the windshield of a vehicle at the scene.


Katherine Whaley says Highway 59 northbound is closed, in addition to the North Loop eastbound.

You can use Cavalcade as an alternate or take I-45 to get around this mess.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
trafficroad closureHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Project aims to make it easier to travel in Galleria area
TX Senate votes to eliminate vehicle safety inspections
Travel from Houston to Dallas in a vacuum tube
Could gondolas help improve traffic in Montrose?
More Traffic
Top Stories
Double shooting in Baytown leaves 1 dead and 1 injured
Suspect charged with killing teen in Subway murder
ARREST ME! This hot cop is turning heads on social media
Best places to celebrate Cinco de Mayo around Houston
Get free taxi or Uber rides on Cinco de Mayo
Father killed outside SW Houston sports bar
Here's what the Trump border wall might look like
Show More
Free margaritas, music and more to start May!
Athlete triumphs even as rare infection takes his legs
Project aims to make it easier to travel in Galleria area
Voter's Guide: May municipal elections tomorrow
Suspected drunk driver smashes into HPD cruiser
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Massive BBQ restaurant fire in N. Harris Co.
How 'Star Wars' mania grew in Houston over the years
PHOTOS: Disney Princess maternity shoot
BAD BLOOD: Tempers flare as Astros beat Rangers 6-2
More Photos