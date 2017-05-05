Bridge damage on Highway 59 is causing major delays this morning.SkyEye is over the scene on the Eastex Freeway northbound at 610 North Loop, where a large truck has apparently struck a bridge.There are large chunks of concrete seen on the ground, and a large piece of metal has crashed through the windshield of a vehicle at the scene.Katherine Whaley says Highway 59 northbound is closed, in addition to the North Loop eastbound.You can use Cavalcade as an alternate or take I-45 to get around this mess.