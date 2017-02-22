HOUSTON (KTRK) --There's a major traffic backup on northbound I-45 between Rayford and Hardy Toll Road after reports of several vehicles with blown out tires.
According to TXDOT, a large pothole is causing a road hazard, which is forcing many drivers to pull over on the side of the road after having issues with their vehicle.
Y'all, this pothole is DEEP. You can see the rebar in 45! Massive delays. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/4YFGFL66Zr— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) February 22, 2017
A contractor is on the way to the area to repair the pothole.
