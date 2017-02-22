TRAFFIC

Big traffic backup on I-45 and Hardy Toll Rd. after large pothole forces drivers to pull over

Giant pothole causing havok in the middle of I-45 Northbound between Rayford and Hardy Toll Rd.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
There's a major traffic backup on northbound I-45 between Rayford and Hardy Toll Road after reports of several vehicles with blown out tires.

According to TXDOT, a large pothole is causing a road hazard, which is forcing many drivers to pull over on the side of the road after having issues with their vehicle.


A contractor is on the way to the area to repair the pothole.

Traffic anchor Katherine Whaley is monitoring the situation and has your alternates all morning long.
Big traffic backup on I-45 and Hardy Toll Rd. after reports of cars with blown out tires

