Surveillance video shows fight at gas station before SUV slams into bus stop
Accident victims involved in fight at gas station before wreck (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
ABC13 has obtained new surveillance video of a fight at a Chevron gas station that police say happened just moments before an SUV crashed into a bus stop, sending several people to the hospital overnight.

The video shows five people walking into the gas station at Dunlave and Richmond Avenue. An SUV almost hits them, then a fight breaks out with men punching and kicking.

Five people jumped into their white SUV and drove off, while the driver in another vehicle followed them.

PHOTOS: Violent crash on Hillcroft and Richmond
The driver of the white SUV lost control and slammed into a METRO bus stop at Richmond and Hillcroft. The vehicle went on to strike several parked cars at an automotive business, before crashing into a traffic control box.

Six people were taken to the hospital, but miraculously, all of them survived. Police said none of the victims have life-threatening injuries.

Police think the driver of the SUV was trying to get away from that confrontation when the crash occurred.
ORIGINAL REPORT: 7 people miraculously survive violent crash on Hillcroft
Richmond at Hillcroft will remain closed for several hours after a violent crash that sent seven to the hospital.

RAW VIDEO: Crews clean up major crash on Hillcroft
Raw video shows the scene of a violent accident on Hillcroft at Richmond overnight

