Veteran's Day, Nutcracker Market, and weekend construction closures

Expect traffic delays around downtown this weekend. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
With the Nutcracker Market in full swing, expect major crowds around the NRG Center through Sunday.

Cash parking is $12 and pedicabs are also available.

UBER is now an official partner of the Nutcracker Market. First time UBER users can use the promo code NUTCRAKERMKT17 for $20 off their first ride.

You can also use METRO Rail's red line to Stadium Park Station if you want to avoid parking.

Houston Salutes Veterans Day and 9/11 Heroes Run

The run will take place on Saturday, November 11.

Watch for street closures between the starting line downtown at Walker and Bagby and the finish line at Smith and McKinney.

Allen Parkway will be shut down between downtown and Montrose.

Festivities will take place between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m., but watch for street closures prior to the event.

