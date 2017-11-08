TRAFFIC

US-290 ramp closure will detour drivers for a week

The eastbound ramp from US-290 to the 610 North Loop eastbound will be blocked from Wednesday, November 8 at 9 p.m. to Thursday, November 16 at 5 a.m.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you take US-290 onto the 610 North Loop, plan for significant delays over the next week.

Drivers can take the ramp to the 610 West Loop southbound, then u-turn at the Woodway/Memorial exit to head northbound on 610.

Drivers will need to be aware of a new ramp configuration when the connector reopens Nov.16.

If you are driving toward the 610 West Loop, you will now exit from the left side of the freeway.

The left lane is a dedicated exit to 610 West Loop, with the center lane as an optional exit to either 610 West or the 610 North Loop.

If you are driving toward the 610 North Loop, you will now exit from the right side of the freeway. The right lane is a dedicated exit to the 610 North Loop with the center lane an optional exit to either 610 North or the 610 West Loop.

