Uber's tips for getting around during the World Series

The masses are headed to Minute Maid Park for the World Series this weekend, but Uber has some tips to make getting around town a little bit easier.Uber has set up a dedicated Minute Maid Park pickup/dropoff zone on La Branch Street between Congress and Prairie. Those traveling to or from Minute Maid will have to come or go through that zone, which Uber says makes the process more efficient.The ridesharing service also reminds riders to use common sense and make sure that the license plate, driver and car you get into matches up with what is displayed in the app. Always asks the driver's name before getting into the car, and don't accept rides that are not set up through the app.If you feel that you are in an emergency situation, contact 911.Uber reminds passengers to follow its community guidelines for both riders and drivers and to always buckle up.