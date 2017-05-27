TRAFFIC

Uber partners with Montgomery County to prevent drunk driving

In an effort to prevent drunk driving, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has partnered with Uber.

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
As you drive through Montgomery County this Memorial Day weekend, you'll notice a lot of officers patrolling the streets.

This weekend has been designated a No Refusal weekend, which means that law enforcement officers are prepared to obtain warrants to test blood alcohol levels even if suspected drunk drivers refuse a breathalyzer test.

To prevent drunk driving, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has teamed up with Uber. First-time riders can receive a $15 discount with the code 'MoCoSafe.'

