Truck slams into Houston Ave. bridge on I-10

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Houston Avenue Bridge over I-10 was struck -- again -- by a truck traveling inbound on I-10 on Thursday morning.
A huge shipping container is sitting on the shoulder of I-10, after a too-tall truck struck the bridge.
Traffic lanes were briefly blocked as authorities worked to clear the container from the freeway.
This is the third time the bridge has been hit this year. The most recent accident happened in June.
