TRAFFIC

Truck slams into Houston Ave. bridge on I-10

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston Ave. bridge struck by truck for the third time this year (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Avenue Bridge over I-10 was struck -- again -- by a truck traveling inbound on I-10 on Thursday morning.

A huge shipping container is sitting on the shoulder of I-10, after a too-tall truck struck the bridge.

Traffic lanes were briefly blocked as authorities worked to clear the container from the freeway.
RELATED: It happened again: 18-wheeler hits Houston Avenue Bridge
This is the third time the bridge has been hit this year. The most recent accident happened in June.

Live traffic map
Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!

Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook and Twitter to stay ahead of traffic tie-ups.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictraffictraffic delayHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
You can park in this secret Midtown garage for cheap rates
Big rig filled with 20K pounds of cardboard burns on N. Loop
Emergency road repair project in NE Houston almost finished
Houston's new Tow and Go program moves your car for free
More Traffic
Top Stories
Woman killed in shooting at assisted living center in SW Houston
Stormy Daniels accused of letting strip club patrons touch her
Baby dies from meningitis, possibly from unvaccinated person
Man accused of killing mom: 'If it wasn't for PCP, she'd be here'
Deputies search for burglars seen rummaging through cars in Katy
Manicured thief steals another woman's wedding ring at salon
You can park in this secret Midtown garage for cheap rates
HERE WE GO AGAIN: Heavy African dust returns to Houston
Show More
Papa John's founder resigns after admitting use of racial slur
Army to roll out new gender-neutral physical fitness test
Tekashi69 arrested, accused of choking fan at Galleria Mall
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Big rig filled with 20K pounds of cardboard burns on N. Loop
More News