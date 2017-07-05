TRAFFIC

Truck rollover blamed for pothole on East 610 Loop

Truck overturned on East Loop & Clinton delays traffic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A crash on the southbound East 610 Loop caused a truck to roll over and a pot hole to open late Wednesday morning.

The wreck that also involved a cement truck happened around 9:30 a.m. on the Interstate 610 Loop approaching Clinton Drive.

The incident caused major backups in both directions of traffic as first responders dealt with the wreck.

There were no injuries reported. Texas Department of Transportation and Houston Truck Enforcement are expected to look into the crash.

It's too early to tell how the pot hole will affect road travelers.

