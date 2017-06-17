TRAFFIC

Truck driver careens across embankment

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
For reasons still unclear, a pick up truck driver missed an exit on the North Freeway early this morning.

The truck careened across a grassy freeway embankment and crashed into a tall metal fence.

Houston police say the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. She was ejected from the truck and died at the scene. The victim is said to have been in her 20s.

According to investigators, her boyfriend was in the passenger seat. He was seen talking to police after the crash, and was not medically treated at the scene.

The I-45 feeder southbound near Parker Road was blocked for several hours. In the final hour of the investigation, A driver in a moving lane of freeway traffic stopped to look at the crash scene. Her car was struck by another vehicle. No one was injured in that collision

The name of the deceased pickup truck driver has not yet been released.

