Big closures for the weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
There are big traffic closures this weekend on several major freeways, but the biggest change is the opening of the I-10 outbound direct connector to US-290.

This will allow drivers to bypass the 610 West Loop.

Over the weekend, crews will finalize pavement markings and make the traffic switch, which means when you drive outbound on Monday, you will be on brand new lanes.
Other total closures include:

  • I-10 westbound direct connector to US-290/610 North Loop, opening Monday morning (time TBD, probably 5 a.m., but it may change due to weather)
  • I-10 eastbound and westbound ramps to 610 West Loop northbound
  • I-45 Gulf Fwy inbound from FM-518 to El Dorado. Crews are striping new lanes on Gulf Freeway.
  • I-45 in Walker County shut down both ways from FM-1374 to FM-1375 due to bridge demo
  • Highway 290 inbound from Tidwell to Hollister


