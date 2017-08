The Tomball Parkway is reopened following an early morning two-vehicle crash.All mainlanes of SH-249 Tomball Parkway northbound at North Sam Houston Tollway were closed following the accident.They reopened just after 6 a.m.An SUV collided with a concrete pillar just before 3 a.m. Monday. One car was seen with severe damage to its rear end.Two people were taken to the hospital but their conditions are not known.