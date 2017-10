You have a chance Tuesday night to weigh in about a proposed construction project to expand a portion of the Grand Parkway.TxDOT is proposing widening Highway 99 from four to six lanes, from FM 1093 to Interstate 10 in the Katy area.The project would also add a center median and modify some ramps.TxDOT staff will be available to answer questions and take your feedback this evening at Cinco Ranch High School from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.Follow Katherine Whaley on Twitter and Facebook for traffic updates.