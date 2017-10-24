TXDOT

TxDOT holding meeting about proposed Grand Parkway expansion

Tonight, weigh-in on proposed plans to expand a portion of the Grand Parkway. (KTRK)


KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
You have a chance Tuesday night to weigh in about a proposed construction project to expand a portion of the Grand Parkway.

TxDOT is proposing widening Highway 99 from four to six lanes, from FM 1093 to Interstate 10 in the Katy area.

The project would also add a center median and modify some ramps.

TxDOT staff will be available to answer questions and take your feedback this evening at Cinco Ranch High School from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

