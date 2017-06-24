Suspected drunk driver causes fatal crash

Deputies said a driver under the influence caused a fatal crash around 1:15 Saturday morning.Investigators said the driver of a Kia was heading south on Highway 249 and was involved in three different crashes. The first crash was at Seton Lakes, then he crashed into another car a few blocks to the south and finally, he crashed into a red Jeep at Antoine.After that crash, a truck also crashed into the Jeep. That second impact killed the female driver of the Jeep. The driver of the truck was not hurt and was not charged.The driver of the Kia was taken to the hospital and has been charged with his third DWI.