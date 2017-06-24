TRAFFIC

Suspected drunk driver causes fatal accident

Deputies said a driver under the influence caused a fatal crash around 1:15 on Saturday morning.

HARRIS COUNTY (KTRK) --
Investigators say the driver of a Kia was heading south on Highway 249 and had three different crashes. The first crash was at Seaton Lakes, then he crashed into another car a few blocks to the south and then he crashed into a red Jeep at Antoine.

After that, a truck crashed into the Jeep. The second crash killed the female driver of the Jeep. The driver of the truck was not hurt and was not charged.

The driver of Kia was taken to the hospital and has been charged with his third DWUI.
