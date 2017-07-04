JULY 4TH

Stay safe out on the roads during 4th of July

EMBED </>More Videos

There are an average of 119 deadly crashes on July 4 across the U.S. (AP Photo)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
There are a lot of people expected to be out on the roads for the Fourth of July holiday, so be extra careful.

Studies show July 4 is the deadliest day of the year to drive in the U.S.

The study looked at crashes from 2006 to 2015 and found on average of 119 deadly crashes that occur on July 4 each year. And what's more alarming is that the data shows 47 percent of those crashes involved drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs.

In Texas, July 4 is only the second deadliest day to drive. According to Geotab, New Year's Day is the deadliest day here in the Lone Star State.

If you are going to drink and drive, make sure you have a designated driver.

Sutliff & Stout attorneys are reimbursing ride-shares or taxis. This begins Tuesday from 5 p.m. until Wednesday at 10 a.m.

  • Rides must be in the Houston or Austin metro area
  • Rides must be taken between the start and end dates and times
  • You must be of legal drinking age to qualify (21 and over)
  • Valid for one, one-way ride to a safe destination
  • Limit one reimbursement per household
  • Maximum value of $30 anywhere in the Houston or Austin metro area
  • The maximum value includes a tip up to 10 percent. Anything above a 10 percent tip on the base fare will not be reimbursed.
  • Participation in this promotion is limited to the first 1,000 submissions


Within 7 days of the end date, a receipt, photocopy of valid driver's license, and PayPal associated email address must be sent to:

No DWI Free Holiday Rides
Sutliff & Stout, PLLC
550 Post Oak Blvd Suite 530
Houston, TX 77027

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
trafficdrivingjuly 4thholiday
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
JULY 4TH
Know before you go: Freedom Over Texas festival rules
10 Independence Day facts you probably didn't know
What flavor cake would DNCE eat by the ocean?
PHOTOS: NICU babies celebrate 1st July 4 holiday
More july 4th
TRAFFIC
Wrong-way crash reported on Hwy 90 in Crosby
Truck hits bridge, shuts down EB lanes on Katy Fwy
Couple outraged over nearly $900 Uber bill
Police: Taxi strikes pedestrians near Boston airport
More Traffic
Top Stories
Know before you go: Freedom Over Texas festival rules
Red hot temps for July 4th with a slim chance of rain
The dangers of using sparklers
10 Independence Day facts you probably didn't know
2 vehicles involved in head-on crash on Grand Parkway
Wrong-way crash reported on Hwy 90 in Crosby
Man catches 964 pound tiger shark and nearly sinks boat
Show More
Pedestrian dies after crash in southeast Houston
Woman shot in chest during robbery in west Houston
Free back-to-school immunizations starting now
North Korea claims to test its first ICBM
Driver on the run after hitting pedestrian in NE Houston
More News
Top Video
Pedestrian dies after crash in southeast Houston
2 vehicles involved in head-on crash on Grand Parkway
North Korea claims to test its first ICBM
Police: Elderly woman found 'brutally murdered' in home
More Video