Rides must be in the Houston or Austin metro area

Rides must be taken between the start and end dates and times

You must be of legal drinking age to qualify (21 and over)

Valid for one, one-way ride to a safe destination

Limit one reimbursement per household

Maximum value of $30 anywhere in the Houston or Austin metro area

The maximum value includes a tip up to 10 percent. Anything above a 10 percent tip on the base fare will not be reimbursed.

Participation in this promotion is limited to the first 1,000 submissions

There are a lot of people expected to be out on the roads for the Fourth of July holiday, so be extra careful.Studies show July 4 is the deadliest day of the year to drive in the U.S.The study looked at crashes from 2006 to 2015 and found on average of 119 deadly crashes that occur on July 4 each year. And what's more alarming is that the data shows 47 percent of those crashes involved drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs.In Texas, July 4 is only the second deadliest day to drive. According to Geotab, New Year's Day is the deadliest day here in the Lone Star State.If you are going to drink and drive, make sure you have a designated driver.Sutliff & Stout attorneys are reimbursing ride-shares or taxis. This begins Tuesday from 5 p.m. until Wednesday at 10 a.m.Within 7 days of the end date, a receipt, photocopy of valid driver's license, and PayPal associated email address must be sent to:No DWI Free Holiday RidesSutliff & Stout, PLLC550 Post Oak Blvd Suite 530Houston, TX 77027