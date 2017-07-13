TRAFFIC

Street sweeper hit by car overnight on Southwest Freeway

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Southwest Freeway is back open this morning after a dangerous crash at Kirby.

A woman ran into a truck that was the lead vehicle of a street sweeping crew just after 3 a.m. Thursday, according to police. The driver of the truck typically picks up debris too large for the sweepers.

He stopped his truck to pick up debris when the woman, who passed the other street sweepers, ran into the back of the pickup.

The driver of the Mini Cooper was briefly trapped in her car before firefighters got her out. She's expected to be OK.

The driver of the truck is being checked out. He is also expected to be OK.

WATCH: Street sweep worker loaded onto ambulance after crash on Southwest Fwy

EMBED More News Videos

Street sweep worker hurt after Southwest Fwy crash



The freeway was shut down but reopened less than an hour after the crash.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficcrashstreet sweeperHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
288 SB reopens after car fire
Study: July 4 is deadliest day of the year to drive
CITGO Freedom Over Texas: Street closures and detours
Be aware of freeway closures for the weekend
More Traffic
Top Stories
10-year-old calls 911 after father killed in Lake Conroe boat crash
Human remains discovered amid search for missing men
Two years later: A look back at the Sandra Bland case
Stretch Your Dollar: Elotes around Houston
UH OH! Man needs help finding fiancee's engagement ring
Another round of storms Thursday
Congressman Al Green joins bid to impeach Trump
Show More
Soldier salutes funeral procession in pouring rain
Domino's Pizza offering half-off pizzas through Sunday
Family 'relieved killer off the streets' after arrest
Possible road rage incident ends with woman shot
Disabled woman found dead in van at state living center
More News
Photos
'The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas' turns 35
Police: Former worker's son planned 79-year-old's murder
2 child sex crime fugitives wanted by Crime Stoppers
Adorable kids celebrate July 4th with Teddy Bear Parade
More Photos