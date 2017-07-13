EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2212011" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Street sweep worker hurt after Southwest Fwy crash

The Southwest Freeway is back open this morning after a dangerous crash at Kirby.A woman ran into a truck that was the lead vehicle of a street sweeping crew just after 3 a.m. Thursday, according to police. The driver of the truck typically picks up debris too large for the sweepers.He stopped his truck to pick up debris when the woman, who passed the other street sweepers, ran into the back of the pickup.The driver of the Mini Cooper was briefly trapped in her car before firefighters got her out. She's expected to be OK.The driver of the truck is being checked out. He is also expected to be OK.WATCH: Street sweep worker loaded onto ambulance after crash on Southwest FwyThe freeway was shut down but reopened less than an hour after the crash.