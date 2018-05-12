TRAFFIC

All northbound lanes of SW Freeway shut down due to reported body on road

Police investigate a fatality on U.S. 59/Southwest Freeway at Fondren. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Houston police are working a scene on U.S. 59/Southwest Freeway northbound at Fondren.

Police say a call came in at 11:35 p.m. Friday of a major crash at U.S. 59 and Fondren.

They tell ABC13 there is a body on the freeway.

All northbound lanes of U.S. 59 are closed. Traffic is exiting at Bissonnet.

Police say there is one vehicle connected to the scene. It is not known if the victim on the freeway was hit or thrown from a vehicle.

It is not known at this time if the the body is male or female.

The backup from this scene is stretching to at least Beltway 8.
