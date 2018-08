South Loop lanes reopen after construction delay

EMBED >More News Videos Construction delays on huge South Loop project

I-610 S. Loop EB at Woodridge all mainlanes remain closed due to ongoing construction. We will provide updates when the road is opened. pic.twitter.com/kTA3aMmkbm — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHoustonPIO) July 23, 2018

All eastbound lanes of the South Loop are now open at Woodridge after construction delays created nightmare traffic for drivers on the south side.The road was closed for construction work over the weekend, and was scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. Problems with construction equipment delayed the lanes being opened to traffic.TxDOT tweeted earlier Monday morning that it had expected the lanes to remained closed through 9 a.m. However, they posted again shortly after 9 a.m. saying that they expect the lanes to be closed through at least noon. By 12:30 p.m., there was no immediate time given for when the lanes would reopen.Major backups occurred in the area on Monday.