TRAFFIC

South Loop lanes reopen after construction delay

EMBED </>More Videos

The South Loop is expected to be closed due through at least noon due to a construction delay. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
All eastbound lanes of the South Loop are now open at Woodridge after construction delays created nightmare traffic for drivers on the south side.

EMBED More News Videos

Construction delays on huge South Loop project



The road was closed for construction work over the weekend, and was scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. Problems with construction equipment delayed the lanes being opened to traffic.

TxDOT tweeted earlier Monday morning that it had expected the lanes to remained closed through 9 a.m. However, they posted again shortly after 9 a.m. saying that they expect the lanes to be closed through at least noon. By 12:30 p.m., there was no immediate time given for when the lanes would reopen.



Major backups occurred in the area on Monday.

EMBED More News Videos

Construction work hits snag leaving South Loop closed

Live traffic map
Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficconstructionfreewayHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Gulf Freeway St. Joseph/Pease exit ramp opens early
Distracted driving crash deaths rising in Harris Co.
We're not sure how this driver could see...well, anything
Woman suing Houston after arrest for refusing tow
Plan ahead, closures expected on the Gulf Freeway and 610
More Traffic
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News