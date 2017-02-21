TRAFFIC

Get around Houston with these shortcuts and save money on transportation

This week is all about shortcuts and getting around Houston. Today we are highlighting the one mile rule. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
ABC13's Traffic Anchor Katherine Whaley shows you how to save money and time with these shortcuts around Houston.

Pizza driver shares his shortcut through Galleria traffic


Anthony Calleo created Pi Pizza, first a food truck and now a popular brick-and-mortar restaurant off Heights Boulevard.

"We make almost everything here in house," Calleo said.
This award-winning chef is still happy to get behind the wheel and deliver Pi's scratch-made pizza himself.

"That's my favorite thing to do because that's what I used to do when I got started," he explained.

Anthony's learned the shortcuts after years of delivering pizza around Houston.

"Westheimer is never your friend, it will never be your friend, it will always let you down," he advised.

Anthony's learned the shortcuts after years of delivering pizza around Houston.


Between rim-busting potholes, multiple METRO bus routes, and constant construction, this major east-west alternate is a no-no.
Instead, he recommends using San Felipe.

"Catch San Felipe, battle through on the other side of 610, once you do, it's a straight shot all the way to Kirby, Kirby turns into Allen Parkway. It'll get you there quicker," Calleo explained.

That's right - just hop one street over to San Felipe, whether you're headed to the Galleria or downtown.

He says his routes help him deliver pizza hot and fresh, and they can help deliver you to your destination quickly, too.

How to save time and money on your trip to the Texas Medical Center


Use these shorcuts to get to the Med Center



Traffic around the Texas Medical Center can get backed up just about any time of day, but we found one shortcut that will save you time and money, thanks to one viewer who goes there every day.

Deborah Taylor works in the Texas Medical Center, and she's sharing her insider secret to getting to your doctor's appointment faster. Taylor says riding METRORail will save you time, stress, and money.
"You don't have to find parking, parking is difficult in the Medical Center. It's difficult to find a place to park. It's expensive, and then you have to find your way out of the garage and to a clinic," she said.

She says you can avoid the confusion and wasted cash by parking at the Fannin South Station at Fannin and Bellfort, then take the 10 minute ride on the rail to the Texas Medical Center.

There are almost 1,500 parking spaces at the Fannin South Station, and it costs just $3 to park for the entire day. The METRORail ticket costs $1.25 each way, making your total cost just $5.50.
"Compared to $12 to $15 to park in the Medical Center, that's a huge savings," Taylor said.

Ironically, Deborah says that the closer you park, the more time you'll spend in traffic.

"My experience is that getting caught in Medical Center traffic , if you're really close to the Medical Center, just adds time to your commute."
