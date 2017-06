SH 36/US 90 is impassable due to flooding — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) June 26, 2017

Officials have deemed State Highway 36 at U.S. 90 in Fort Bend County impassable due to flooding on the road.A Flood Advisory has been issued for Fort Bend County until 6:30 p.m. due to severe weather. More than two inches of rain is expected in the area.