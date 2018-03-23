Drivers in Kingwood, Porter and New Caney are bracing for a total closure of the southbound US-59 bridge over the San Jacinto River this weekend.The bridge is shutting down for five months, allowing crews to make repairs caused by Hurricane Harvey.TxDOT crews will reroute all southbound mainlanes to the northbound mainlanes of I-69 Eastex Freeway prior to the bridge closure. The northbound bridge will have three lanes open in each direction.Southbound drivers will return to southbound mainlanes near the Townsen overpass.Several major entrance and exits will also be blocked including the northbound entrance ramp from FM-1960 at Townsen. Drivers will be able to access the entrance from Sorters McClellan Road.The southbound entrance ramp from Kingwood Drive will also be shut down. Drivers can detour to the Townsen entrance ramp.The Eastex HOV entrance and exit at Kingwood Drive will be rerouted to the Townsen Park and Ride entrance and exit.