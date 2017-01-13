A dump truck and two other vehicles were involved in a serious accident in southeast Houston this morning.Authorities have shut down Mykawa at Madden, just north of Orem.We have an Eyewitness News crew headed to the scene, and will bring you the latest throughout the morning during GMA.SkyEye was over the scene of the crash, where both passenger vehicles were seen in a grassy embankment.A front of a white truck appears to be badly damaged, showing just how violent this wreck was.We are not yet certain of any injuries or how the accident happened.Katherine Whaley said you can use Telephone Road as an alternate, if you use these roads during your morning commute.We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.