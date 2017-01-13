TRAFFIC

Dump truck involved in major crash on Mykawa at Madden
EMBED </>More News Videos

Video from SkyEye shows the scene of a serious wreck with a dump truck on Mykawa at Madden (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A dump truck and two other vehicles were involved in a serious accident in southeast Houston this morning.

Authorities have shut down Mykawa at Madden, just north of Orem.

We have an Eyewitness News crew headed to the scene, and will bring you the latest throughout the morning during GMA.

SkyEye was over the scene of the crash, where both passenger vehicles were seen in a grassy embankment.

A front of a white truck appears to be badly damaged, showing just how violent this wreck was.

We are not yet certain of any injuries or how the accident happened.

Katherine Whaley said you can use Telephone Road as an alternate, if you use these roads during your morning commute.

We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.

Keep checking back on this page to get real-time updates as this story unfolds. To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC13 news app for iPhone or Android. You can also get breaking news alerts sent to you by email.
Related Topics:
traffictruck crashtraffic accidentHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Getting around traffic during the Chevron Houston Marathon
I-10 shut down at Freeport Boulevard due to vehicle fire
METRO offering free rides for Houston marathon runners
METRORail Green Line opens Wednesday morning
More Traffic
Top Stories
Former Aldine ISD teacher may learn fate for sex with teen lover
Robber's bullet grazes store clerk's head in Channelview
Bush daughters give Obama sisters advice
Getting around traffic during the Chevron Houston Marathon
Free family day with music, art and magic
Brand new smoke alarms save family from fire
Mix-up has rapper Lil Uzi's fans calling 911 dispatchers
Show More
Pct. 4 deputy, woman injured in accident in NE Harris Co.
Fun facts about the number 13
16-year-old dies after using synthetic marijuana
Cy-Fair bus catches fire with 20 students on board
Texas' rejected license plates of 2016
More News
Top Video
Bush daughters give Obama sisters advice
Former Aldine ISD teacher may learn fate for sex with teen lover
Robber's bullet grazes store clerk's head in Channelview
Mix-up has rapper Lil Uzi's fans calling 911 dispatchers
More Video