TRAFFIC

Sections of I-45 to be closed over the weekend

EMBED </>More News Videos

Parts of I-45, US-290, and SH-288 will be closed over the weekend. (KTRK)

We have several significant closures this weekend:

  • I-45 NB from Nasa Pkwy to Scarsdale, two lanes closed, Fri 9 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m.

  • I-45 SB TOTAL CLOSURE from FM-518 to FM-517, Fri 9 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m.


  • US-290 EB TOTAL CLOSURE from FM-529 to BW-8, Fri 9 p.m. - Sat 10 p.m.

  • SH-288 NB TOTAL CLOSURE at BW-8, Sat 8 p.m. - Sun 10 a.m.


Starting May 5 at 9 p.m., TxDOT will close the southbound lanes of IH-45 from FM 518 to FM 517 to switch traffic lanes to facilitate the reconstruction of IH-45.

In addition, northbound lanes on IH-45 from NASA Bypass to Scarsdale are scheduled for intermittent closures throughout the weekend to stripe the new highway. If all goes as planned, lanes are expected to reopen 5 a.m. on Monday, May 8.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
trafficroad closuretraffic delayHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Major crash causes big mess on Eastex Fwy at N. Loop
Project aims to make it easier to travel in Galleria area
TX Senate votes to eliminate vehicle safety inspections
Travel from Houston to Dallas in a vacuum tube
More Traffic
Top Stories
Subway murder suspect surrenders to police
Rockets look to take 2-1 lead over Spurs tonight
Major crash causes big mess on Eastex Fwy at N. Loop
The Subway teen murder case: A timeline
Houston Zoo debuts new giraffe calf
Nearly 400 dead and injured birds found in Galveston
86-year-old man, son graduate together from UH
Show More
ARREST ME! This hot cop is turning heads on social media
Here's what the Trump border wall might look like
Best places to celebrate Cinco de Mayo around Houston
DA's office recuses itself from David Temple case
Double shooting in Baytown leaves 1 dead and 1 injured
More News
Top Video
Home features Spurs-themed basketball court
For $5,000, you can buy the world's fanciest toilet
The Subway teen murder case: A timeline
Major crash causes big mess on Eastex Fwy at N. Loop
More Video