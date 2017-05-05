Sections of I-45 to be closed over the weekend

I-45 NB from Nasa Pkwy to Scarsdale, two lanes closed, Fri 9 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m.



I-45 SB TOTAL CLOSURE from FM-518 to FM-517, Fri 9 p.m. - Mon 5 a.m.





US-290 EB TOTAL CLOSURE from FM-529 to BW-8, Fri 9 p.m. - Sat 10 p.m.



SH-288 NB TOTAL CLOSURE at BW-8, Sat 8 p.m. - Sun 10 a.m.

We have several significant closures this weekend:Starting May 5 at 9 p.m., TxDOT will close the southbound lanes of IH-45 from FM 518 to FM 517 to switch traffic lanes to facilitate the reconstruction of IH-45.In addition, northbound lanes on IH-45 from NASA Bypass to Scarsdale are scheduled for intermittent closures throughout the weekend to stripe the new highway. If all goes as planned, lanes are expected to reopen 5 a.m. on Monday, May 8.