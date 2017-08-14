Part of Tomball Parkway has been shut down as a result of a two-vehicle crash.All mainlanes of SH-249 Tomball Parkway northbound at North Sam Houston Tollway are closed following the accident.An SUV collided with a concrete pillar just before 3 a.m. Monday. One car was seen with severe damage to its rear end.Two people were taken to the hospital but their conditions are not known.Eyewitness News will keep you updated on ABC13 about Tomball Parkway and when it reopens.