TRAFFIC

Section of Tomball Parkway closed due to 2-vehicle accident

EMBED </>More Videos

Section of Tomball Parkway closed due to 2-vehicle accident

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) --
Part of Tomball Parkway has been shut down as a result of a two-vehicle crash.

All mainlanes of SH-249 Tomball Parkway northbound at North Sam Houston Tollway are closed following the accident.

An SUV collided with a concrete pillar just before 3 a.m. Monday. One car was seen with severe damage to its rear end.

Two people were taken to the hospital but their conditions are not known.

Eyewitness News will keep you updated on ABC13 about Tomball Parkway and when it reopens.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
trafficcar crashTomball
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Lynchburg Ferry to be closed all week
Renowned artist must close studio for I-45 expansion
METRORail and US-290 closures coming this weekend
Proposed bus service to cover 70 miles in Pasadena
More Traffic
Top Stories
Man fatally shot in garage in drive-by shooting
Expect more summer swelter today
Mother of woman hurt in Charlottesville to speak today
Lynchburg Ferry to be closed all week
Spring man: Teen nearly killed my wife in possible road rage
Willie Nelson cuts Utah show short for breathing issues
Apple investigating alleged Houston iPhone explosion
Free immunizations for kids on Monday
Show More
Houston Dash star Carli Lloyd suffers ankle injury
New sweet spot opening in Pearland and Friendswood
Police: 17 immigrants found in south Texas 18-wheeler
Actor Joe Bologna dies at 82
Powerball jackpot expected to climb to $430M
More News
Top Video
Expect more summer swelter today
Help your kids lug stuff to school in style for less
Willie Nelson cuts Utah show short for breathing issues
Spring man: Teen nearly killed my wife in possible road rage
More Video