TRAFFIC

METRO offering free rides on New Year's Eve
EMBED </>More News Videos

Metro offering free rides on New Year's Eve (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
In an effort to help prevent drunk driving, METRO is once again offering free rides to revelers on New Year's Eve.

Free rides will begin at 6pm New Year's Eve until 6am New Year's Day on local bus, METRORail and METROLift.

METRO's service for New Year's Eve, Dec. 31, 2016, will follow regular, published schedules. METRORail hours are extended and trains will operate until 2am.

METROLift riders must call the METROLift reservation line at 713-225-6716 on Friday, Dec. 30, from 8am to 6pm to schedule trips for these dates.
Related Topics:
trafficnew year's evenew year's daymetroHoustonHarris County
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Not so silent night: Fiery crash clears on I-10
Driver delivering truck full of vodka killed in fiery crash
Napping on the freeway? Man shuts down the West Loop
Driver suffers stroke on Florida highway
More Traffic
Top Stories
Houston's own star gymnast Simone Biles voted Female Athlete of the Year
HPD: Strip club owner shot by robber
Man shot in the head in southwest Houston
Britney Spears rep confirms star is alive and well
Once a killer, now a CEO: Ex-con works to turn youths around
Tamale trouble ruins Christmas tradition for many LA families
Huge seal partially crushes Toyota
Show More
Therapy pig offers stress relief for travelers
Arrest made after newborn left in trashcan
Fort Bend man shoots, kills burglary suspect
3 dead after truck collides with bus outside San Antonio
Mom plans 'Star Wars' adoption for daughter
More News
Top Video
ABC13 family's greatest moments from 2016
Britney Spears rep confirms star is alive and well
Firefighters bring Christmas to family after mom's death
Parents donate presents bought for son killed in crash
More Video