In an effort to help prevent drunk driving, METRO is once again offering free rides to revelers on New Year's Eve.Free rides will begin at 6pm New Year's Eve until 6am New Year's Day on local bus, METRORail and METROLift.METRO's service for New Year's Eve, Dec. 31, 2016, will follow regular, published schedules. METRORail hours are extended and trains will operate until 2am.METROLift riders must call the METROLift reservation line at 713-225-6716 on Friday, Dec. 30, from 8am to 6pm to schedule trips for these dates.