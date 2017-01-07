TRAFFIC

Saturday morning sees coldest temperatures in 3 years
EMBED </>More News Videos

Texans fans outside tailgating before the first playoff game are braving the coldest temperatures the Houston area has seen in three years, meteorologists say.

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Texans fans outside tailgating before the first playoff game are braving the coldest temperatures the Houston area has seen in three years, meteorologists say.

Those temperatures led to problems on the roads.

Icy roads in the Houston metro caused a number of accidents on Saturday morning.

The Texas Department of Transportation had half a dozen crews out treating the roadways with sand.

TxDOT said the biggest problem areas were areas along Highway 290 and areas along the Beltway.

The icy conditions are not widespread. If you are headed out, watch out for icy patches on the road, be especially careful on those bridges and overpasses because those tend to freeze first.
Related Topics:
trafficcoldweather
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Weekend Closure: Katy Freeway to close for bridge repair
Man killed while walking on Fred Hartman Bridge
N. Loop eastbound at Eastex Fwy reopens after 3-car crash
290 eastbound at Mangum reopens after crash
More Traffic
Top Stories
Teen wakes up to find parents dead in apparent murder suicide
Fl. airport shooting suspect booked as airport reopens
Houston officials look to prevent attacks like Fla. airport shooting
NRG Stadium reminder of the 'Clear Bag Policy'
WINTER SNAP: Freeze warning issued
What we know about suspected Fla. gunman
5 dead in 'horrific' shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
Show More
Man arrested for meth had household item, not meth
ABC13's Steve Campion lands amid airport chaos
Police: Katy theft ring stole $65k from TJ Maxx stores
TIMELINE: How airport shooting unfolded
Family: Heater started fire in SE Houston apartment
More News
Top Video
Fl. airport shooting suspect booked as airport reopens
Houston officials look to prevent attacks like Fla. airport shooting
ABC13's Steve Campion lands amid airport chaos
Man arrested for meth had household item, not meth
More Video