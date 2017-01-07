Saturday morning sees coldest temperatures in 3 years

Texans fans outside tailgating before the first playoff game are braving the coldest temperatures the Houston area has seen in three years, meteorologists say.Those temperatures led to problems on the roads.Icy roads in the Houston metro caused a number of accidents on Saturday morning.The Texas Department of Transportation had half a dozen crews out treating the roadways with sand.TxDOT said the biggest problem areas were areas along Highway 290 and areas along the Beltway.The icy conditions are not widespread. If you are headed out, watch out for icy patches on the road, be especially careful on those bridges and overpasses because those tend to freeze first.