Road damage causing delays on SH 225 at Center

If you are traveling the westbound lanes of SH 225 near Center Street in Deer Park, you might run into some traffic getting home this afternoon.Deer Park police said a patrol vehicle is parked in the center lane of Highway 225 to protect drivers from a giant patch of deteriorating roadway.A photo posted to Facebook shows bare metal rods coming up from the road, where the concrete has worn away.There is now a long line of cars behind this patrol vehicle, slowing things down as people try to get to Deer Park, La Porte and neighboring communities.TxDOT has been contacted, according to the Deer Park Police Department.We do not know how long it will take to repair the roadway.