TRAFFIC

Road damage causing delays on SH 225 at Center

EMBED </>More Videos

In Deer Park, there are some major traffic delays after road damage was found on Highway 225. (KTRK)

If you are traveling the westbound lanes of SH 225 near Center Street in Deer Park, you might run into some traffic getting home this afternoon.

Deer Park police said a patrol vehicle is parked in the center lane of Highway 225 to protect drivers from a giant patch of deteriorating roadway.

A photo posted to Facebook shows bare metal rods coming up from the road, where the concrete has worn away.

Live traffic map


There is now a long line of cars behind this patrol vehicle, slowing things down as people try to get to Deer Park, La Porte and neighboring communities.

TxDOT has been contacted, according to the Deer Park Police Department.

We do not know how long it will take to repair the roadway.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
traffictraffic delayroad repairDeer Park
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
High water on East Loop NB near I-10 East exit
Police pursuit ends on Beltway 8 in SW Houston
Crews free driver trapped in wreck on Beltway 8 feeder
Highway 90A/FM 1640 crossover opens in Rosenberg
More Traffic
Top Stories
Deputies: Victims lured via 'hookup sites'
Football star, 2 others charged in double murder
Tenant at odds with landlord after rats infest home
Heavy storms likely today and tomorrow
Timeline of events in UH student, nurse's disappearance
2 drown while swimming in San Luis Pass area
Fight isn't over in child support case for kid that isn't his
Congressman wants to change how you fill out taxes
Show More
Sean Spicer will not be on 'Dancing with the Stars'
8-year-old holds world records in shot put
Model: I was lured to Italy, drugged and kidnapped
1641st victim of 9/11 attack identified
3rd Boy Scout dies after boat strikes power line
More News
Top Video
Congressman wants to change how you fill out taxes
Fourth graders can explore national parks for free
Tenant at odds with landlord after rats infest home
8-year-old holds world records in shot put
More Video