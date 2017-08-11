TRAFFIC

Renowned artist being forced to close studio by I-45 expansion

David Adickes will move his studio before a major construction project on I-45.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
David Adickes has spent decades creating sculptures that showcase important figures, and in doing so, he's become an important figure himself.

He made the famous Sam Houston Monument in Huntsville. A smaller version of it is now on its way to Baytown.

You may have seen his famous Beatles which now stand outside 8th Wonder Brewery.

"We're trying to place them before we have to move it all," Adickes explained.

His studio is being shut down as part of the massive expansion project that's moving part of I-45 in Houston.

"Oh, well," Adickes said. "Nothing I could do about it."

He said TxDOT told him he still has about two years until he'll have to be out.

He's going to need that time to find a place for his art, which now fills the yard of his Sculpturworx Studio at 2401 Nance.

TxDOT's I-45 expansion is the biggest freeway project in a generation. Adickes said there's no point in fighting it

"You can fight it and go to court and they'll always win," Adickes said.

Now at 90, he's making plans for what happens once he's forced to close up shop.

"At age 92, do I want to build another building and do all this stuff?" Adickes questions. "I have a condition called 'bitimus chewicus,' which means biting off more than you can chew."

