Reading Road US-59 overpass reopens in Rosenberg

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) --A heads up to drivers in the Rosenberg area.
TxDOT crews have reopened the Reading Road overpass at US-59, right by Brazos Town Center.
After months of construction, crews were able to finish the project and reopen Reading Road on Sunday.
Great news! Reading Rd. under I-69 as well as the I-69 southbound frontage road at Reading Rd. opens Sunday! The Reading Rd. overpass was demolished in April 2016 as part of the I-69 project that would create an at-grade intersection at Reading Rd. pic.twitter.com/9JAvot1Fan— TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHoustonPIO) July 19, 2018
The project was expected to take four to five months to finish.
Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Follow Katherine Whaley on Twitter and Facebook for traffic updates.