Reading Road US-59 overpass reopens in Rosenberg

Drivers need to be prepared for bridge closure in Rosenberg.

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) --
A heads up to drivers in the Rosenberg area.

TxDOT crews have reopened the Reading Road overpass at US-59, right by Brazos Town Center.

After months of construction, crews were able to finish the project and reopen Reading Road on Sunday.



The project was expected to take four to five months to finish.

