Ramp between 59, 610 re-opens after emergency repairs

Galleria-area road work concluded early on Saturday evening. (TxDOT)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The ramp connecting US-59 to the northbound lanes of 610 near the Galleria re-opened Saturday evening following emergency repair work caused by a hole in the roadway earlier this week.

Richmond Avenue, which was closed beneath the 610 loop for the duration of the repairs, has also re-opened in both directions.

A portion of the ramp lanes crumbled several days ago, leaving a gaping hole in the left lane.

Crews discovered the damaged area had been patched up in the past after a previous roadway failure.

This weekend, crews replaced a 12-by-20-foot section of the ramp with brand new rebar and concrete.

But even this more extensive ramp work is temporary -- the entire interchange is scheduled to be rebuilt, starting this fall. The three-year project will replace these more than 50-year-old ramps and add additional lanes with the hope of speeding up traffic.
