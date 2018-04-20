  • LIVE VIDEO Public viewing for former First Lady Barbara Bush
BARBARA BUSH

Public and dignitaries pay respects to former First Lady Barbara Bush

Public and local officials pay their respects to the former first lady

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A number of local officials and dignitaries have arrived to pay their respects to former First Lady Barbara Bush. The public viewing takes place from noon to midnight today.

Senator John Cornyn, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee are among those at St. Martin's Episcopal Church.

HPD, Secret Service and the Harris County Sheriff's office all present, keeping security tight at the viewing.

Thousands of people are expected to come to this church over the next 12 hours.

  • Expect heavy traffic delays and plan ahead to find alternate routes.

SPECIAL INTERACTIVE: Barbara Bush, A Life Well Read

