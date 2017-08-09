TRAFFIC

Proposed bus service to cover 70 miles in Pasadena

Pasadena city officials plan to restore bus service. (City of Pasadena)

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
City officials are working to restore inter-city bus service to Pasadena with a proposed system that covers more than 70 miles of routes.

Pasadena Mayor Jeff Wagner said the city chose routes that would improve upon the previous bus system by connecting low-income neighborhoods with city services and grocery stores, pharmacies and other businesses.

For residents looking to travel outside of the city, the new system will connect with Harris County Transit services and Houston's METRO network.

Operating six days a week, the bus service would also include ADA-compliant paratransit services for those with disabilities.

The system would be funded mainly by Federal Transit Administration funds administered through Harris County Transit Services.

Pasadena officials plan to hold public meetings in September to obtain public feedback on the proposed routes. Information about those meetings will be posted on the city's website.

