Propane truck crash closes East Loop southbound at Hwy 225

We're still awaiting word on how long the East Loop exit ramp to Highway 225 will be closed.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An 18-wheeler carrying propane was involved in a major crash this morning, overturning on the southbound lanes of the East Loop.

The accident has shut down the 610 exit ramp to Highway 225.

Right now, firefighters and Hazmat crews are making sure the propane has not leaked out before they begin to move the overturned big rig.

18 wheeler accident in SE Houston



We do not know how long it will take to reopen the exit ramp to 225.

The condition of the truck's driver is also not known.

