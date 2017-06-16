TRAFFIC

Power pole crashes on top of truck in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident after a power pole crashed down on top of a truck on the northbound feeder lanes of Gulf Freeway at Edgebrook.

It happened around 6 a.m. SkyEye showed the pole, snapped in half, on top of a red pickup truck.

All northbound feeder traffic is being forced to turn on Bessemer Street.

There's damage to the fence where the truck crashed as well. The driver narrowly missed falling into the ditch.

It's unclear how many people were inside the truck or if anyone was injured.
