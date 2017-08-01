We're following breaking news in Humble, where a woman has died after a crash with an 18-wheeler.Humble police told Eyewitness News the big rig was traveling northbound on South Houston Avenue around 2:02 p.m. when the crash happened.Investigators said the 18-wheeler was trying to make a left turn into Lawler's, a dessert business in the area, when the woman struck the truck.The woman was traveling southbound on South Houston Avenue when her car crashed into the side of the truck.From our view via SkyEye13, this was a very violent crash. There is a large field of twisted metal and shattered glass at the scene of the accident.We do not know of any other injuries, including the condition of the 18-wheeler driver.Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for more on this developing story.