PEDESTRIAN STRUCK

Multiple injuries reported after car strikes group of pedestrians near Boston Logan Airport

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch raw video from the scene in the video player above. (WPVI)

By Eyewitness News
BOSTON, Massachusetts --
Massachusetts State Police say a crash that injured 10 pedestrians near Boston's airport does not appear to be an intentional act.

A police official said the crash is believed to be a case of "operator error" in which the driver stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake. The person was not authorized to comment on the record and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The 56-year-old taxi driver's vehicle struck the pedestrians in a taxi-queuing area Monday afternoon near Logan International Airport in East Boston. State police spokesman David Procopio says 10 people were injured, some seriously.

The white cab, with front-end damage, came to rest against a building.

Procopio says based on the preliminary investigation, "there is no information that suggests the crash was intentional."

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
trafficpedestrian struckpedestrian injuredu.s. & worldMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PEDESTRIAN STRUCK
15-year-old boy killed by SUV while walking with friends
Mother accepts diploma for girl hospitalized after rampage
Police: 81-year-old driver hits man on FM 1960
Caught on camera: Car slams into pedestrians
More pedestrian struck
TRAFFIC
Couple outraged over $900 Uber bill
Suspect arrested in teen's road rage killing
Video shows extreme road rage on Gulf Freeway
Venomous snakes escape after rollover crash in Bexar County
More Traffic
Top Stories
Video shows naked man's arrest on METRO train
Texas City official reportedly high before fatal crash
Who is Texas City Commissioner Dee Ann Haney?
HPD: At least 1 person dead after shooting near Meyerland
Red hot temps headed your way for July 4th
Missing Katy-area teen with medical needs found safe
Officials investigating fatal accident on FM 528 in Alvin
Show More
Baker Hughes and GE merge to form new company
What flavor cake would DNCE eat by the ocean?
Celebrate America at these fun 4th of July events
The dangers of using sparklers
Be careful: Strong rip currents possible in Galveston
More News
Top Video
Restaurant designing real pizza bikini for $10k
Video shows naked man's arrest on METRO train
The dangers of using sparklers
What flavor cake would DNCE eat by the ocean?
More Video