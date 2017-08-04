Police pursuit ends on Beltway 8 in SW Houston

A police pursuit that snarled traffic on Beltway 8 in southwest Houston has ended with a man in custody.Officers were pursuing a driver before the vehicle came to a stop on the beltway near Harwin. It's unknown what prompted the chase.Officers surrounded a man down on the ground, who appeared at one point to be handcuffed. He may have suffered a medical condition. EMS crews are tending to the man on the freeway.Traffic has come to a stop on the West Beltway northbound mainlanes, causing an enormous backup. At least one lane of traffic was going through the scene.