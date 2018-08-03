TRAFFIC

Road closures on the Gulf Freeway and 610 could affect your weekend plans

Plan ahead, closures expected on the Gulf Freeway and 610 this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Get ready to dodge construction cones this weekend. Road crews will be working on several freeways around town, prompting several closures.

I-45 Gulf Freeway
All Northbound lanes will be blocked from Broad to US-59. The closure will start Friday at 9:00 p.m. until Monday at 5:00 a.m. If you're looking for a detour route take 610 South Loop to I-10 east to I-45.

610 North Loop
All Westbound lanes will be blocked from I-45 North to Airline starting Friday at 9:00 p.m. until Monday at 5:00 a.m.

I-45 northbound and southbound ramps to the 610 North Loop will also be blocked during the same time period. Use I-45 southbound to I-10 westbound to the 610 West Loop as an alternate route.

US-290
All Eastbound lanes from FM-529 to Little York will be blocked starting Friday at 9:00 p.m. until Monday at 5:00 a.m. Take the feeder road as an alternate route.

I-10 Katy Freeway ramps to 610 West Loop:
The I-10 Katy freeway eastbound and westbound connector ramps to the 610 West Loop southbound will be blocked in order for crews to hang an overhead sign on 610 near Memorial Drive. Take 610 West Loop northbound and exit Ella as an alternate route.

If you're headed to White Linen Night in the Heights on Saturday, be sure to watch for crowds and pedestrians around the 200 and 300 blocks of 19th Street.

UBER is the official ride partner for White Linen Nights, just use code WLNSUMMER18 to receive $10 off two rides for new and existing UBER users.

