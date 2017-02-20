Pizza driver shares his shortcut through Galleria traffic

  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Anthony Calleo created Pi Pizza, first a food truck and now a popular brick-and-mortar restaurant off Heights Boulevard.

"We make almost everything here in house," Calleo said.

This award-winning chef is still happy to get behind the wheel and deliver Pi's scratch-made pizza himself.

"That's my favorite thing to do because that's what I used to do when I got started," he explained.

Anthony's learned the shortcuts after years of delivering pizza around Houston.

"Westheimer is never your friend, it will never be your friend, it will always let you down," he advised.

Between rim-busing potholes, multiple METRO bus routes, and constant construction, this major east-west alternate is a no-no.

Instead, he recommends using San Felipe.

"Catch San Felipe, battle through on the other side of 610, once you do, it's a straight shot all the way to Kirby, Kirby turns into Allen Parkway. It'll get you there quicker," Calleo explained.

That's right - just hop one street over to San Felipe, whether you're headed to the Galleria or downtown.

He says his routes help him deliver pizza hot and fresh, and they can help deliver you to your destination quickly, too.
