Person hit and killed by vehicle on Gulf Fwy at Fuqua

A person was hit and killed on the Gulf Freeway at Fuqua.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are on the scene of a deadly accident involving a person who was hit on the freeway in southeast Houston.

It happened just before 6:30 a.m.

Houston police have shut down all lanes of Gulf Freeway southbound at Fuqua.

It's not clear why the person was walking on the freeway or if anyone else was injured.

traffictraffic accidenttraffic fatalitiespedestrian struckHouston
