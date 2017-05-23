Person hit and killed by vehicle on Gulf Fwy at Fuqua

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Police are on the scene of a deadly accident involving a person who was hit on the freeway in southeast Houston.
It happened just before 6:30 a.m.
Houston police have shut down all lanes of Gulf Freeway southbound at Fuqua.
It's not clear why the person was walking on the freeway or if anyone else was injured.
