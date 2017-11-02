HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Come celebrate the Astros at the victory parade and celebration in downtown Houston on Friday. The parade rolls at 2 p.m., but streets along the parade route shut down an hour earlier at 1 p.m.
The parade starts at Smith and Lamar, goes north on Smith, down Walker to Milam, then to Pease, back to Smith and ends at Lamar. The parade staging area on Lamar between Smith and Taft will close to traffic at noon.
VIDEO: Houston prepares for Astros victory parade
If you are looking for an easy way to access the route, take METRO's red line to the Main Street Square station or the Bell Street station. The route is just a few blocks west of the light rail line.
If you are looking to find parking, check out Downtown Houston's interactive map. You can locate parking garages and surface lots, as well as rates and hours.
