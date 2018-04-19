  • LIVE VIDEO Former First Lady Barbara Bush to arrive at funeral home
TRAFFIC

Owe a fee for unpaid tolls? TxDOT to waive over $1 billion in toll road fees and fines

TxDOT to forgive $1.3 billion in unpaid toll fees and fines. (KTRK)

If you've incurred a late fee on toll road charges, there is some good news coming your way.

The Texas Department of Transportation is set to waive nearly $1.3 billion in late fines and fees associated with unpaid toll transactions prior to March 1, 2018.

"In the coming weeks customers will only see the new late fee of $4 per statement on their statement after 30 days of nonpayment," TxDOT said.

However, don't expect to see any toll charges waived.

TxDOT says customers are still required to pay any remaining toll charges.
