Overturned 18-wheeler dangling off Eastex Freeway

Police are urging people to avoid the area where an 18-wheeler is dangling off the Eastex Freeway. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Emergency crews are along the Eastex Freeway where an 18-wheeler is dangling.

Right now, the 18-wheeler is blocking the I-69 Eastex Southbound connector to I-610 N Loop Eastbound.

According to Houston Transtar, the ramp is closed and could affect the mainlanes as the truck and the trailer are hanging over the ramp.


Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and expect delays.
