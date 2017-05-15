TRAFFIC

Overturned 18-wheeler blocking Eastex Fwy inbound at N. Loop

Crews are working to clean up an overturned 18-wheeler on Eastex Freeway. (Eastex Freeway crash)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Your Monday morning commute might be slower than usual if you travel on the Eastex Freeway.

An overturned 18-wheeler is blocking traffic on Highway 59 inbound at 610 North Loop.

We've seen these kind of accidents before, and they usually take a while to clear.

Katherine Whaley shows you how to avoid a nasty 18-wheeler wreck on Eastex Freeway.

Live traffic map


Traffic is blocked off at the scene. Katherine Whaley said you can get around this by driving past the crash to the next exit, which is Collingsworth. Then, take a U-turn in the opposite direction.

Katherine has updates and alternates every 10 minutes on Eyewitness News.

TRAFFIC CAMERA: Overturned 18-wheeler crash aftermath
Traffic cameras caught the scene of a big rig rollover crash shortly after it happened.

