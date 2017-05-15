EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1994524" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Katherine Whaley shows you how to avoid a nasty 18-wheeler wreck on Eastex Freeway.

Your Monday morning commute might be slower than usual if you travel on the Eastex Freeway.An overturned 18-wheeler is blocking traffic on Highway 59 inbound at 610 North Loop.We've seen these kind of accidents before, and they usually take a while to clear.Traffic is blocked off at the scene. Katherine Whaley said you can get around this by driving past the crash to the next exit, which is Collingsworth. Then, take a U-turn in the opposite direction.Katherine has updates and alternates every 10 minutes on Eyewitness News.