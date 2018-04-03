SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --At least one person has been seriously injured in a crash involving two cars and an 18-wheeler in Spring.
DPS troopers are on the southbound lanes of I-45 at Nursery Road, where the crash occurred sometime after 3 p.m.
We know one person has been taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands in serious condition.
The extent of his or her injuries was not immediately known.
A right lane and three center lanes have been shut down as officers investigate the crash.
Drivers who travel this stretch of I-45 in Montgomery County should find alternate routes to avoid the traffic jam, as drivers slow down to see what happened.
