  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Watch
    Full Story
TRAFFIC

One injured in crash between 2 cars and 18-wheeler on I-45 in Spring

EMBED </>More Videos

State troopers say one person has been serious injuries after a crash on I-45 southbound at Nursery Road. (KTRK)

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
At least one person has been seriously injured in a crash involving two cars and an 18-wheeler in Spring.

DPS troopers are on the southbound lanes of I-45 at Nursery Road, where the crash occurred sometime after 3 p.m.

We know one person has been taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands in serious condition.

The extent of his or her injuries was not immediately known.

A right lane and three center lanes have been shut down as officers investigate the crash.

Drivers who travel this stretch of I-45 in Montgomery County should find alternate routes to avoid the traffic jam, as drivers slow down to see what happened.

Live traffic map
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
traffictruck crashinvestigationSpring
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Traffic, transportation, and parking tips for Astros games
Parking comes with 'Astro-nomical' cost at Minute Maid
I-45 is moving and it will change how you go to Astros games
1 dead, 2 injured in accident on 610 South Loop at Broadway
More Traffic
Top Stories
Woman accused of shooting man on FB Live appears in court
WATCH LIVE: Female suspect dead after shooting at YouTube HQ
Astros World Series ring shrouded in mystery ahead of ceremony
How much is your Astros memorabilia worth? Collector weighs in
'Astros baby' coos with glee at Houston home opener
Bus from Houston rolls over in Mexico, killing 1
Houston families anxious to reunite with injured bus crash victims
Beware of crooks offering quick fixes on car scratches
Show More
Man believes neighbor's pit bulls severely attacked beloved cow
Shooters on the run after injuring man and child at gas station
School girls kneel while performing national anthem
Teen kills man on the way to work with his son in SW Houston
Condo belonging to vet in murder-for-hire plot for sale
More News
Top Video
How much is your Astros memorabilia worth? Collector weighs in
Astros World Series ring shrouded in mystery ahead of ceremony
Beware of crooks offering quick fixes on car scratches
Man believes neighbor's pit bulls severely attacked beloved cow
More Video