SIGALERT ISSUED IN LA VERNE. FRUIT STREET ON-RAMP TO WB I-120 IS CLOSED FOR AN UNKNOWN DURATION DUE TO POLICE ACTIVITY — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) May 15, 2017

Wildlife officials attempted to corral a bear after the animal was struck by a car along the 210 Freeway in La Verne, California Monday morning.The collision occurred around 7:45 a.m. near the Fruit Street on-ramp to the westbound 210 Freeway.The bear was injured but still alive.Officials with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife were called to the scene to evaluate the situation.The bear was seen pacing back and forth in some bushes off the freeway. It was hit with at least one tranquilizer dart.The freeway ramp was expected to be closed until further notice.