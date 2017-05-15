TRAFFIC

Wildlife officials try to corral bear struck by car on California freeway

Law enforcement officials gather at the scene, where a bear was struck and injured by a car on the 210 Freeway in La Verne on Monday, May 15, 2017.

LA VERNE, Calif. --
Wildlife officials attempted to corral a bear after the animal was struck by a car along the 210 Freeway in La Verne, California Monday morning.

The collision occurred around 7:45 a.m. near the Fruit Street on-ramp to the westbound 210 Freeway.

The bear was injured but still alive.

Officials with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife were called to the scene to evaluate the situation.
The bear was seen pacing back and forth in some bushes off the freeway. It was hit with at least one tranquilizer dart.

The freeway ramp was expected to be closed until further notice.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
trafficbearcar crashanimal newsu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
25 hurt in charter bus that crashed in Maryland
Overturned 18-wheeler blocking Eastex Fwy at N. Loop
VIDEO: Bystanders lift vehicle off child in SW Philadelphia
Firefighters rescue trapped driver in 4-car crash on Airline
More Traffic
Top Stories
9-year-old injured after men shot up Houston home
It might be a little tougher to grab an Uber today
Suspect in Houston dancer's killing now on the run
BEWARE of worldwide cyberextortion attack
25 hurt in charter bus that crashed in Maryland
Beauty and brains: Federal scientist crowned Miss USA
Frightening: 1 in 3 homeless teens will be paid for sex
Show More
Katy ISD officer wins Miss Texas United States
3 new shows coming to Smart Financial Centre
14 year old graduate becomes youngest ever at TCU
Noose found hanging in tree outside school
Man killed by falling tree during Mother's Day BBQ
More News
Photos
Meet Crime Stoppers' most wanted fugitives
PHOTOS: Comicpalooza 2017 takes over the GRB
MUG SHOTS: Montgomery Co. arrests 18 child abuse suspects
PHOTOS: Rockets fans of all ages come out for Game 6!
More Photos