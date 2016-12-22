Not so silent night: Fiery crash clears on I-10

Sorry, your browser doesn't support Flash , needs a Flash update , or has Flash disabled. You need Flash to watch this video. EMBED </>More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1667498" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A deadly wreck involving a burning box truck that had shut down the northbound lanes of the Eastex Freeway at North Loop has been cleared from the roadway.

While you were sleeping, crews were busy at work clearing another big rig accident from a Houston highway.This time, two big rigs collided and caught fire on the I-10 westbound exit ramp to 59 southbound.Our Transtar jam cams captured heavy smoke after two semis collided, sparking a fire.The ramp had to be shut down for hours after the crash happened around 10pm.Diesel fuel leaked all over the ramp, but fortunately, nothing hazardous spilled.Both drivers walked away with minor injuries.This happened after a deadly wreck involving a burning box truck carrying vodka yesterday morning on the Eastex Freeway.That crash closed down the highway for hours, reopening around 12:30pm.The driver, who was on his way to make a delivery in Dallas, sadly died in that crash.