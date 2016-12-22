TRUCK CRASH

Not so silent night: Fiery crash clears on I-10
EMBED </>More News Videos

Raw video: For the second day in a row, a fiery crash involving an 18-wheeler was cleared from a Houston highway (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
While you were sleeping, crews were busy at work clearing another big rig accident from a Houston highway.

This time, two big rigs collided and caught fire on the I-10 westbound exit ramp to 59 southbound.

VIDEO: Crash between two semis cleared on I-10
EMBED </>More News Videos

A crash involving two big rigs has just cleared on I-10 westbound



Our Transtar jam cams captured heavy smoke after two semis collided, sparking a fire.

The ramp had to be shut down for hours after the crash happened around 10pm.

RELATED: Driver of delivery truck carrying vodka killed in fiery crash on Eastex Fwy
EMBED </>More News Videos

A deadly wreck involving a burning box truck that had shut down the northbound lanes of the Eastex Freeway at North Loop has been cleared from the roadway.



Diesel fuel leaked all over the ramp, but fortunately, nothing hazardous spilled.

Both drivers walked away with minor injuries.

This happened after a deadly wreck involving a burning box truck carrying vodka yesterday morning on the Eastex Freeway.

PHOTOS: Vodka truck crashes and explodes on Eastex Fwy
If you're viewing on our ABC13 news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.

That crash closed down the highway for hours, reopening around 12:30pm.

The driver, who was on his way to make a delivery in Dallas, sadly died in that crash.
Related Topics:
traffictraffic accidentcar firetruck crashHouston
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRUCK CRASH
Truck crash shuts down North Fwy outbound at Richey
Wrong-way crash seriously injures man, 10-year-old
Truck driver chokes on cough drop, crashes into church
Overturned 18-wheeler blocks intersection
More truck crash
TRAFFIC
Driver delivering truck full of vodka killed in fiery crash
Napping on the freeway? Man shuts down the West Loop
Driver suffers stroke on Florida highway
67-vehicle pileup kills 2, injures dozens
More Traffic
Top Stories
Mother dies after car pins her against house in NW Harris Co.
Busiest days for holiday travel begin at Houston airports
Brownsville man hurt in Christmas market attack
Rookie latest victim of Texans annual dinner prank
Santa gator: Woman allowed to keep pet gator
Colo, oldest gorilla in US, turns 60
Trump taps Conway for White House counselor
Show More
String of pedestrian deaths highlight roadway dangers
Slain Alief ISD board member's funeral set for today
Booker T talks mayoral race, key issues in Houston
Victims in Mexico fireworks blast arrive in Texas
Witness remembers Houston fireworks explosion in 1953
More News
Top Video
Santa gator: Woman allowed to keep pet gator
Brownsville man hurt in Christmas market attack
Colo, oldest gorilla in US, turns 60
Slain Alief ISD board member's funeral set for today
More Video